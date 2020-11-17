India, Kazakhstan review cooperation in key areas
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 20:46 IST
India and Kazakhstan on Tuesday carried out a comprehensive review of their cooperation in key areas of trade, energy, defence and space. The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of their ties at a virtual meeting under the framework of the foreign office consultations.
"The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The Indian side was led by Secretary (West) in the MEA, Vikas Swarup, while the Kazakh delegation was headed by Shakhrat Nuryshev, the first deputy minister of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan.
"The two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation within the framework of their strategic partnership. The consultations covered political, economic and commercial, energy, defence, space, consular and cultural matters," the MEA said in a statement. It said the two sides also shared views and experiences on combating COVID-19 pandemic. An agreement on "Indian Grant Assistance for Implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects in Kazakhstan" was also signed, the MEA said.
"The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and agreed to enhance cooperation in the multilateral arena, including during the forthcoming stint of India in the UN Security Council for the period 2021-22," it said..
