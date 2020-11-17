Left Menu
Woman molested, assaulted in Mumbai; one arrested

The incident took place on Monday night, when the victim, who was on her way home, was intercepted by the accused who were known to her and resided in the same neighbourhood, an official said. The accused allegedly started teasing the woman, touched her inappropriately and slapped her, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2020 21:00 IST
A 19-year-old college student was allegedly molested and assaulted by four men, one of whom has been arrested, in Kamgar Nagar locality of suburban Kurla here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night, when the victim, who was on her way home, was intercepted by the accused who were known to her and resided in the same neighbourhood, an official said.

The accused allegedly started teasing the woman, touched her inappropriately and slapped her, the official said. When the victim's friend came to her rescue, the accused also beat him up, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered and one of the accused has been apprehended, the official said, adding that a hunt has been launched to nab three others..

