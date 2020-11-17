Palestinian Authority resuming coordination with Israel, Palestinian official says

The Palestinian Authority will resume coordination with Israel suspended in May over an Israeli plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, a senior Palestinian official said on Tuesday.

Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh wrote on Twitter that "the relationship with Israel will return to how it was" after President Mahmoud Abbas received confirmation that Israel remained committed to past agreements with the Palestinians. Interim peace accords signed in the 1990s envisaged the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Severing security and civil coordination with Israel in May, the Palestinians said its plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank would make a two-state solution impossible. A deal establishing formal relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in August led to an Israeli suspension of any annexation moves.