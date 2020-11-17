Five of family drown in MP waterfall; one rescued

A family's picnic to a waterfall turned tragic here in Madhya Pradesh when its five members, including a man and his two daughters, drowned on Tuesday, a police official said. The incident occurred in the Bina river waterfall in Rahatgarh police station area in Sagar district, he said.

"Nine people from Sagar had gone for a picnic. Six of them went for a bath in the waterfall, which is a restricted area. They got trapped in deep waters," the official said. As they raised an alarm, a police rescue team tried to save them, but by that time five persons, including Nazir Khan (38), his two daughters Rubi (13) and Naseem (16), and two daughters of his relative, Rosy (15) and Heena, had drowned, said Rahatgarh tehsildar Ramniwas Choudhary.

A team of Homeguard personnel managed to save Nazia (16), another daughter of Khan, an official statement said. As per the statement, the bodies of four persons have been fished out of the water, while another person remains missing.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to provide relief to the kin of the family, a public relation department official said..