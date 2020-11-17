Chhattisgarh CM holds 'positive' discussions with Union Ministers

Left Menu
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that he held positive discussions with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Nitin Gadkari today.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that he held positive discussions with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Nitin Gadkari today. "Today I met the Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Nitin Gadkari. I held a positive discussion with all of them. It is very important to deal with the Naxalite problem by providing employment of the youth there, education, health, connectivity, etc are other requirements as well," said Baghel.

"He will consider the things discussed today and will again hold a meeting regarding the matters of Chhattisgarh, after a few days," he added. Earlier today, Baghel met Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi and urged him to give permission for the production of bio-ethanol from surplus paddy purchased from the farmers of the state in addition to FCI, said Directorate of Public Relations, Chhattisgarh.

During the meeting, Baghel said that nearly 80.38 lakh metric tons of paddy was procured in the Kharif marketing year 2018-19 in Chhattisgarh and 83.94 lakh metric tons of paddy in 2019-20, which resulted in surplus production of rice, thus exceeding the required quantity of rice for the central pool and the state pool under the public distribution system. The state was forced to take an additional quantity of rice by milling surplus paddy. He informed the union minister that the state government has made necessary provisions in Chhattisgarh's Industrial policy 2019-24 for setting up of ethanol plants. Chhattisgarh has requested permission to produce ethanol from about 6 lakh metric tonnes of paddy.

Baghel also met Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari at the latter's residence in Nagpur, earlier today.

