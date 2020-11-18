Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina's Fernandez sends delayed abortion bill to Congress

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez sent a bill to Congress on Tuesday that would legalize abortion, a significant step in the conservative South American nation where the procedure is currently considered a crime in most cases. The bill would legalize the "voluntary interruption" of pregnancy and guarantee that the country's health care system implements access to the procedure, Fernandez said in a video message shared on his Twitter account.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 18-11-2020 02:33 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 02:22 IST
Argentina's Fernandez sends delayed abortion bill to Congress
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@alferdez)

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez sent a bill to Congress on Tuesday that would legalize abortion, a significant step in the conservative South American nation where the procedure is currently considered a crime in most cases.

The bill would legalize the "voluntary interruption" of pregnancy and guarantee that the country's health care system implements access to the procedure, Fernandez said in a video message shared on his Twitter account. Abortion is a crime in predominantly Roman Catholic Argentina except in cases of rape or risk to the woman's life or health. However, even women who meet those requirements often meet obstacles, particularly in conservative or rural areas, activists said.

Outside the exceptions, women who have an abortion and anyone who performs them illegally could go to prison. "The debate is not saying yes or no to abortion," Fernandez said. "The dilemma that we must overcome is whether abortions are performed clandestinely or in the Argentine health system."

Argentina came close to legalizing abortion in 2018 when the lower house approved a bill to allow the procedure in pregnancies of up to 14 weeks, only for the senate to narrowly reject it after a campaign by the Catholic Church. Fernandez, who took over from his conservative predecessor Mauricio Macri last year, said in October that he was planning to send the bill to Congress after his pledge to do so in March was marred by the arrival of the coronavirus, leading to one of the strictest lockdowns in the world.

Human rights organization Amnesty International praised Fernandez for "keeping his word" and called on lawmakers to approve it. "Congress must rise to the occasion and not miss the opportunity to recognize the rights of women, girls and others who can become pregnant to make free decisions about their bodies," Mariela Belski, executive director of Amnesty International Argentina, said in a statement.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Deal revives plan for largest US dam demolition

An agreement announced Tuesday paves the way for the largest dam demolition in U.S. history, a project that promises to reopen hundreds of miles of waterway along the Oregon-California border to salmon that are critical to tribes but have d...

Peru swears in new president after tumultuous week of protests

Peruvian lawmaker Francisco Sagasti was sworn in as interim president on Tuesday, voted for by Congress in an effort to return stability to a country that has seen deadly protests and the departure of two presidents over the last week. Saga...

Soccer-Giroud on target as France send Sweden into League B

Olivier Giroud bagged a double as he showed his worth for France again to help the world champions beat Sweden 4-2 at home in the Nations League on Tuesday.Giroud scored either side of Benjamin Pavards first-half strike as Les Bleus recover...

Persons living with disabilities ‘have very special abilities’, UN deputy chief tells young Ghanaians

Chatting with them at the James Town Caf, she was inspired by their thoughts and experiences, and delighted to see how they inspire hope in each other, despite the challenges they face When you are alone, look left and look right, and see...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020