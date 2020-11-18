U.S. to drop charges against ex-Mexican defense minister

Left Menu
The United States is seeking to drop drugs charges against former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos so that he may be investigated in Mexico, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Mexican attorney general's office said on Tuesday. The arrest of Cienfuegos had put severe strain on the security relationship between the two countries, with Mexico angry it had not been forewarned of the investigation and arrest.

The United States is seeking to drop drugs charges against former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos so that he may be investigated in Mexico, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Mexican attorney general's office said on Tuesday.

The arrest of Cienfuegos had put severe strain on the security relationship between the two countries, with Mexico angry it had not been forewarned of the investigation and arrest. "The U.S. Department of Justice has made the decision to seek dismissal of the U.S. criminal charges against former Secretary Cienfuegos, so that he may be investigated and, if appropriate, charged, under Mexican law." the joint statement said.

The statement cited the two countries' "strong law enforcement partnership" as justification for the surprise move. Cienfuegos, who also served as head of the army, had pleaded not guilty earlier this month to drug and money laundering conspiracy charges following his October arrest in Los Angeles.

Neither U.S. prosecutors or defense lawyers for Cienfuegos could immediately be reached for comment. The 72-year-old was former President Enrique Pena Nieto's military chief from 2012 to 2018, and his arrest shocked Mexico's security establishment given his close times to range of current senior officials and put a spotlight on future anti-drug trafficking cooperation between the two neighbors.

Prior to the news, Cienfuegos was scheduled to appear in U.S. federal court in New York on Wednesday, where he was to face the narcotics conspiracy and money laundering charges.

