Senior IPS officer D K Thakur appointed as Lucknow police commissioner

Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) D K Thakur has been appointed as the police commissioner of Lucknow, while Sujit Pandey has been made the ADG, Arms Training Centre, Sitapur, the government said in a statement. J K Goswami, who was in waiting, has been made the IG ATS, while Raj Kumar, another officer in waiting, has been made the ADG (Personnel) at UP DGP headquarters in Lucknow.