Delhi: Man steals motorcycle to gift it to relatives, arrested

A 25-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stole a motorcycle from Delhi's Sewa Nagar to send it to his native place in Bihar as a Diwali gift for his relatives, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Shiv Shankar, a resident of Bihar's Sitamarhi district. He worked at a dhaba in Kotla Mubarakpur, they said.

On Saturday, information was received at K M Pur police station regarding the theft of a motorcycle in Sewa Nagar, the police said. During investigation, CCTV footage was scanned and it showed a man lurking near the motorcycle. After some time, he stole the bike, a senior police officer said. On Monday, police received information that the bike will be sold near Sewa Nagar Nala. Thereafter, a trap was laid and the accused nabbed when he came there with the stolen bike, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

During interrogation, the accused said he wanted to send the motorcycle to his native place as a Diwali gift for his relatives, the police said.