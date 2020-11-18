Maha: Watchman set afire for objecting to man urinating on car
The security guard, Shankar Wayphalkar (41), received burn injuries in the incident that took place around 1 pm on Tuesday in Bhosari industrial area area here in Maharashtra. The auto-rickshaw driver, Mahendra Balu Kadam (31), was later arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions, a police official said.PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-11-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 13:54 IST
An auto-rickshaw driver allegedly set ablaze a security guard of a private firm in Pune after the latter tried to stop him from urinating on a high-end car of the firm's owner, police said on Wednesday. The security guard, Shankar Wayphalkar (41), received burn injuries in the incident that took place around 1 pm on Tuesday in Bhosari industrial area area here in Maharashtra.
The auto-rickshaw driver, Mahendra Balu Kadam (31), was later arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions, a police official said. "On Tuesday afternoon, Wayphalkar was on duty at the main gate of the firm. Kadam, who happened to be passing by, stopped his auto-rickshaw there and started urinating on the SUV belonging to the firm's owner," the official from Bhosari MIDC police station said.
When Wayphalkar objected to it, the auto-rickshaw driver got angry. "Kadam left the place at that time but returned around 4.30 pm with a bottle of petrol. He poured it on Wayphalkar and set him ablaze," the official said.
Thesecurity guard received burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital here..
