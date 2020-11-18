Cop arrested for taking Rs 8,000 bribe in Rajasthan

The anti-corruption bureau arrested a police sub-inspector on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 to clear the names of two accused in a case in Rajasthan's Bikaner, an official said. SI Hanuman Ram posted at Nokha police station had demanded the bribe from the complainant for removing the names of his mother and sister from a case lodged at the police station.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused SI was held at the police station by a team of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB). The team recovered the bribe amount from his wallet, Additional SP of ACB Rajnish Poonia said. The accused has been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.