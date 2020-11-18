Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cop arrested for taking Rs 8,000 bribe in Rajasthan

SI Hanuman Ram posted at Nokha police station had demanded the bribe from the complainant for removing the names of his mother and sister from a case lodged at the police station. After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused SI was held at the police station by a team of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB).

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 18-11-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 13:54 IST
Cop arrested for taking Rs 8,000 bribe in Rajasthan

The anti-corruption bureau arrested a police sub-inspector on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 to clear the names of two accused in a case in Rajasthan's Bikaner, an official said. SI Hanuman Ram posted at Nokha police station had demanded the bribe from the complainant for removing the names of his mother and sister from a case lodged at the police station.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused SI was held at the police station by a team of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB). The team recovered the bribe amount from his wallet, Additional SP of ACB Rajnish Poonia said. The accused has been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Bahrain delegation arrives in Israel on Gulf Air flight

Bahrain sent its first official government delegation to Israel on Wednesday as the two countries look to broaden cooperation that Washington has promoted as an anti-Iran alliance and potential economic bonanza.Bahrains foreign minister, Ab...

District admn bans sea bathing at Pentha beach

The Kendrapara district administration on Wednesday enforced prohibitory orders under section 144 Crpc banning sea bathing along the 1.5 km long Pentha beach, a favourite destination for tourists. The pristine beach has turned unsafe for hu...

Sebi amends guidelines on preferential allotment by listed InvITs

Markets regulator Sebi has tweaked its framework pertaining to allotment of units by emerging investment vehicle InvIT on a preferential basis. The preferential issue of units would not be made to any person who has sold or transferred any ...

Microsoft introduces Dynamics 365 Project Operations in India

Microsoft on Wednesday announced the general availability of its Dynamics 365 Project Operations solution in India, which will enable service organizations to enhance project management. The solution has been developed to help service-based...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020