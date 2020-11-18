Jharkhand scholarship scam: Multiple FIRs registered on applications by Dhanbad BDOs, several officials booked

Multiple FIRs, covering more than 90 schools have been registered on the application given by all Block Development Officers (BDOs) of Dhanbad district, police said on Wednesday. Aseem Vikrant Minz, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dhanbad said that several authorities and officials of these schools have been booked as per the findings of the probe.

"In some matters cases are against principals, while in many cases nodal officers for scholarship scheme, school management, some other officials and some unknown persons too, as found involved accordingly, have been booked," Minz said. The Dhanbad SSP said that an investigation was conducted on the instruction of Deputy Commissioner Dhanbad, Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order).

Following which all BDOs were asked to prepare a detailed report regarding the scholarship scam, he said. The scam involves illegal diversion of the Centre's scholarship for poor minority students. (ANI)