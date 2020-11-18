Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel strikes widely in Syria, sending signal of aggressive post-Trump posture

Syrian surface-to-air defences were also hit after firing at Israeli planes and missiles, Conricus said. A former Syrian military commander told Reuters the attacks also targeted bases of the Iranian-backed Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah in Syria.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 17:32 IST
Israel strikes widely in Syria, sending signal of aggressive post-Trump posture

Israel launched air raids against what it called a wide range of Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria on Wednesday, sending a signal that it will pursue its policy of striking across the border despite U.S. President Donald Trump's election defeat. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said at least 10 people were killed. Syria's state news agency reported three military personnel killed and one wounded.

The Observatory said the dead included five Iranians from the elite Quds Force and at least two Lebanese or Iraqi Shi'ite militiamen. A commander of pro-Damascus forces denied Iranians or Lebanese were among the casualties. Israel has regularly attacked what it says are Iranian-linked targets in Syria in recent years, and stepped up such strikes this year in what Western intelligence sources describe as a shadow war to reduce Iran's influence.

But Wednesday's attacks struck a far wider range of targets than usual, and the Israeli military was more forthcoming about the details than in the past, suggesting a clear aim to send a public message about Iranian involvement in Syria. Trump, who lost his re-election bid on Nov. 3, has been a strong backer of Israeli military intervention against Iranian forces in Syria. President-elect Joe Biden has said he will try to revive a nuclear agreement with Iran that Trump abandoned.

"Biden has to ask himself, exactly what is Iran after in Syria?" Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said on Army Radio after the Israeli strikes. Israel said it was retaliating for what it called an Iranian-sponsored operation in which Syrians planted explosives near an Israeli military base in the occupied Golan Heights.

Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli military spokesman, said eight targets were hit, belonging to the Syrian army or the Quds Force, in areas stretching from the Syrian-controlled side of the Golan Heights to the Damascus periphery. They included an Iranian headquarters at Damascus international airport, a "secret military site" that hosted Iranian military delegations, and the 7th Division of the Syrian armed forces, he said. Syrian surface-to-air defences were also hit after firing at Israeli planes and missiles, Conricus said.

A former Syrian military commander told Reuters the attacks also targeted bases of the Iranian-backed Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah in Syria. Conricus made no mention of Hezbollah. Western countries say the Quds Force of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards is responsible for supporting Tehran's allies in proxy conflicts across the Middle East, coordinating Shi'ite militia fighters from Lebanon, Iraq and elsewhere.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government has never publicly acknowledged that there are Iranian forces operating on his behalf in Syria's civil war, only that Tehran has sent military advisors. Western intelligence sources say Israeli strikes this year have undermined Iran's extensive military power in Syria without triggering a major increase in hostilities.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

2020 American Music Awards: Justin Bieber set to perform medley of hits

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is set to make a return to the American Music Awards stage for the first time since 2016 for a special performance, celebrating the 10th anniversary of his AMAs debut. According to People Magazine, the 26-year-...

Swiss plan to expand coronavirus aid for hard-hit companies

The Swiss government proposed on Wednesday expanding its hardship support programme for companies particular badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic from 400 million Swiss francs 439 million to 1 billion francs.The government said it will pic...

Delhi govt's cap on wedding guests leaves many families worried

With hardly a week remaining for his wedding, 30-year-old Krishna Kumar and his family are now a worried lot after the Delhi government announced it would restrict the guests list in marriage ceremonies from 200 to only 50 amid a sudden spi...

Allow goods trains first, will think over passenger trains later: Pb farmers

Condemning the BJP-led central government for its stubborn attitude, various Punjab farmers bodies on Wednesday said if the Centre starts running goods trains in the state, they will think of allowing passenger trains. Addressing the media ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020