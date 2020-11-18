Left Menu
SBI kiosk banking operator robbed of Rs 5.40 lakh, shot dead: Police

Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra said the robbers shot dead Sarveshwar Patel alias Guddu on the Gauri Bazar-Hatta road near Vishnupura village as he resisted their bid to snatch the money from him. "Two criminals with their faces masked accosted Patel when he was returning after withdrawing Rs 5.40 lakh from an SBI branch located at Rampur crossing.

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 17:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Miscreants on Wednesday shot dead a 30-year-old man running a State Bank of India's customer service centre in Deoria district and decamped with Rs 5.40 lakh robbed from him, said police. Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra said the robbers shot dead Sarveshwar Patel alias Guddu on the Gauri Bazar-Hatta road near Vishnupura village as he resisted their bid to snatch the money from him.

"Two criminals with their faces masked accosted Patel when he was returning after withdrawing Rs 5.40 lakh from an SBI branch located at Rampur crossing. The criminals first threw chilly powder at Patel," the SP said. Sensing the criminal's intention, Patel tried to hide the bag containing the money, but one of the criminals shot him in his head from a point-blank range and fled after snatching the bag from him.

"Patel was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors," Mishra said. The SP added that a case has been registered in this regard, and investigations are going on.

