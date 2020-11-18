Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK police arrest man over 1974 Birmingham pub bombings

British counter-terrorism police said on Wednesday they had arrested a man over the 1974 pub bombings in the city of Birmingham which killed 21 people, the deadliest attack on the British mainland in 30 years of Northern Irish violence.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:01 IST
UK police arrest man over 1974 Birmingham pub bombings
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

British counter-terrorism police said on Wednesday they had arrested a man over the 1974 pub bombings in the city of Birmingham which killed 21 people, the deadliest attack on the British mainland in 30 years of Northern Irish violence. The bombings took place in the crowded Mulberry Bush pub and The Tavern in Birmingham, central England, on Nov. 21, 1974. Although the Irish Republican Army (IRA) was believed to have planted the explosives, it never claimed responsibility.

West Midlands Police said counter-terrorism officers had arrested a 65-year-old man at his home in Belfast on Wednesday in connection with the attacks. "The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and a search of his home is being carried out," they said in a statement. "He will be interviewed under caution at a police station in Northern Ireland."

The bombings, in which over 180 people were also wounded, caused the biggest loss of life on the British mainland during the 30 years of conflict between mostly Catholic nationalists, who favoured Northern Ireland's unification with the Republic of Ireland, and Protestants wanting to stay in the United Kingdom. The violence, known as "The Troubles" in which some 3,600 people died, was largely brought to an end with the 1998 Good Friday agreement.

In one of Britain's most notorious miscarriages of justice, six Irish men were later wrongly convicted of the bombings and spent 16 years in jail until they were exonerated and released in 1991. One of those wrongly jailed said the police had advance knowledge about the attack but allowed it to happen. However, an inquest last year concluded the bombs were planted by members of the Provisional IRA, and that a warning they gave was inadequate. It also concluded there was no failing by the police.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Job done coach: Babar Azam pays tribute to Dean Jones after PSL triumph

Karachi Kings Babar Azam has paid tribute to late Dean Jones following the teams maiden Pakistan Super League PSL title win. Karachi Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday by five wickets in the final to lift the title. Azam played an u...

2020 American Music Awards: Justin Bieber set to perform medley of hits

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is set to make a return to the American Music Awards stage for the first time since 2016 for a special performance, celebrating the 10th anniversary of his AMAs debut. According to People Magazine, the 26-year-...

Swiss plan to expand coronavirus aid for hard-hit companies

The Swiss government proposed on Wednesday expanding its hardship support programme for companies particular badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic from 400 million Swiss francs 439 million to 1 billion francs.The government said it will pic...

Delhi govt's cap on wedding guests leaves many families worried

With hardly a week remaining for his wedding, 30-year-old Krishna Kumar and his family are now a worried lot after the Delhi government announced it would restrict the guests list in marriage ceremonies from 200 to only 50 amid a sudden spi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020