Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT raps Haryana govt for using forest land to develop police training centre at Bhondsi in Gurgaon

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed Chief Secretary of Haryana to take appropriate remedial action in accordance with law within three months, including meaningful legal action against the erring officers and ensuring that such illegalities are not repeated. “There is blatant violation of law in using forest land for non-forest purposes without requisite prior clearance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:53 IST
NGT raps Haryana govt for using forest land to develop police training centre at Bhondsi in Gurgaon

Thr National Green Tribunal Wednesday rapped the Haryana government for using forest land to develop a police training centre at Bhondsi in Gurgaon. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed Chief Secretary of Haryana to take appropriate remedial action in accordance with law within three months, including meaningful legal action against the erring officers and ensuring that such illegalities are not repeated.

“There is blatant violation of law in using forest land for non-forest purposes without requisite prior clearance. No State governed by rule of law ought to shut its eyes to such patent illegalities,” the bench said. The tribunal was perusing a report filed by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests that there is no negligence on the part of the forest officers as correspondence was pending on the subject at different levels.

The NGT had earlier perused a report filed by the chief conservator of forest (FCA), Panchkula that a proposal has been moved on January 23, 2020 to the government for diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes. The report further mentions that the following amounts will be deposited after in-principle approval of proposal by the Ministry of Environment and Forests -- Rs 27,10,47752 for compensatory afforestation, Rs 2,11,72690 for Net Present Value, Rs 2,11,72690 for penalty for violation which amounts to a total of Rs 31,33,93132.

The tribunal, however, had said, "While the above action may have been now taken, the fact remains that law has been blatantly violated for which accountability needs to be fixed. Let such action be ensured by the chief secretary, Haryana and an action-taken report furnished before the next date by email." The NGT earlier had sought a "factual and action-taken report" from the Haryana forest department in the matter. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Manesar resident Ram Avatar Yadav alleging illegal construction in Aravali forest for development of a police training centre at Bhondsi, Gurgaon.

The petition claimed unauthorised constructions on land notified under sections 4 and 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), 1900, which is to be considered and protected as forest land, according to the Supreme Court..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

France to keep supporting Air France-KLM if needed - government

The French government will continue to support airline company Air France-KLM if necessary, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.Attal, holding a news conference after a cabinet meeting, was asked about a report that Air Fra...

7.5 per cent quota to usher in over 400 seats for govt school

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the 7.5 per cent reservation provided to government school students in medical education would ensure over 400 such seats for them this year, as against the mere six earlier. The gov...

Indian worker in Singapore charged for violating COVID-19 guidelines

A 25-year-old Indian national working in Singapore was charged on Wednesday for violating COVID-19 guidelines, according to a media report. Parthiban Balachandran was charged with three counts under the Infectious Diseases Act, Channel News...

Universities of Takshashila, Nalanda can provide inspiration to deal with today's challenges: Prez

In dealing with present-day challenges, one can draw inspiration from the ancient universities of Takshashila, Nalanda, Vikramshila and Vallabhi which had set high standards of teaching and research, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020