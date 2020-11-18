Left Menu
Western air commander visits frontline airbase in Jammu, reviews operational preparedness

Western air commander Air Marshal V R Chaudhari on Wednesday visited the frontline airbase in Jammu and reviewed its operational preparedness. Air Marshal Chaudhari also interacted with air warriors of the station and its lodger units during the course of his visit. He lauded the focussed efforts put in by the station in maintaining proficiency in all roles envisaged and urged them to continue performing their duty with due diligence..

Western air commander Air Marshal V R Chaudhari on Wednesday visited the frontline airbase in Jammu and reviewed its operational preparedness. Air Marshal Chaudhari arrived here Wednesday morning and was received by Air Commodore Ajay Singh Pathania, the Air Officer Commanding of the Air Force Station Jammu, a defence spokesman said.

The Air Commodore apprised him of the operational readiness of the base and its ability to undertake the assigned operational tasks under their command, the spokesman said. Air Marshal Chaudhari also interacted with air warriors of the station and its lodger units during the course of his visit.

He lauded the focussed efforts put in by the station in maintaining proficiency in all roles envisaged and urged them to continue performing their duty with due diligence..

