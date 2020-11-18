These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL67 JK-POLLS-CAPF Centre sends 250 CAPF companies for DDC polls in J-K New Delhi: Around 250 companies or 25,000 central paramilitary personnel are being sent by the Centre for providing security cover to the forthcoming eight-phase District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. .

DEL58 JK-GRENADE-LD CIVILIANS Twelve civilians injured as militants lob grenade at security personnel in J-K's Pulwama Srinagar: Twelve civilians sustained injuries in a grenade attack by militants on a team of security force personnel in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. . DES17 JK-SHAH-SOZ Saifuddin Soz hits out at Amit Shah over 'Gupkar Gang' remark, says it shows India in poor light Srinagar: Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Wednesday said by describing the alliance of mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir as a "gang", Union Home Minister Amit Shah has shown India and its democracy in poor light. .

DEL51 UP-ENGINEER-LD CHILD ABUSE UP engineer suspended after his arrest by CBI for alleged sexual abuse of children Chitrakoot/Banda (UP):Authorities have suspended a junior engineer of the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department after he was arrested by the CBI for alleged sexual exploitation of children for last 10 years and selling videos and photographs of nefarious acts on dark net to paedophiles across the globe, officials said on Wednesday. . DES49 UP-JOURNALISTS-FIR Two scribes booked for 'spreading' fake news on girls drowning: Police Fatehpur (UP): Two journalists have been booked for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups of people through fake news on the drowning of two minor sisters in a village pond in the district, police said on Wednesday. .

DES18 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP's COVID-19 tally rises to 5,16,616 with 2,390 fresh cases Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 case count mounted to 5,16,616 on Wednesday with 2,390 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 7,441 with 29 more fatalities, officials said. . DES40 PB-FARMERS Allow goods trains first, will think over passenger trains later: Pb farmers Chandigarh: Condemning the BJP-led central government for its "stubborn" attitude, various Punjab farmers' bodies on Wednesday said if the Centre starts running goods trains in the state, they will think of allowing passenger trains. .

DES24 PB-SOLDIERS-KIN-JOBS Punjab govt relaxes rules for jobs to kin of soldiers killed in Ladakh Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday relaxed rules to give government jobs to married siblings of three soldiers killed in the Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June this year. . DES22 HR-VIRUS-VACCINE-VIJ Phase 3 trial of Covaxin to begin in Haryana on Nov 20, Anil Vij offers to be first volunteer Chandigarh: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said the third phase of trial of Covaxin, a potential vaccine against COVID-19, will begin in the state on November 20 and offered to be the first volunteer to get vaccinated. .

DES56 HR-VIRUS-CASES 30 fatalities, 2,562 fresh COVID-19 cases in Haryana Chandigarh: Haryana on Wednesday reported 30 more coronavirus deaths, its highest single-day fatality count so far, even as 2,562 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,07,039. DES33 HR-DEEPENDER Mistrust among BJP-JJP has come to fore after they lost Baroda bypolls: Deepender Hooda Chandigarh: Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Wednesday claimed that "mistrust" among the BJP-JJP coalition has come to fore after the ruling combine's defeat in the recently-held Baroda bypolls. . DES36 RJ-JATS-QUOTA Jats of two Rajasthan districts seek central OBC quota Bharatpur: Threatening to launch an stir over reservation, a Jat body from Rajasthan's Bharatpur and Dholpur districts on Wednesday demanded that the state government recommend to the Centre to give them reservation in jobs and education under the OBC category. .

DES38 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan records 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,178 new cases Jaipur: Twelve more coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Rajasthan, taking the death toll to 2,101 on Wednesday, while 2,178 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,32,358, according to an official report. IN THE PIPEPINE... . Chandigarh: Over 150 schoolchildren in three Haryana test positive for coronavirus..