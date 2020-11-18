Corona-positive man ‘kills’ self out of depression: Police

A 36-year-old home-quarantined COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday out of depression, said police. A police official from Mahamandir police station said Shramit Mali had tested positive for the coronavirus infection and was under home-quarantine for the past few days.

“On Wednesday morning, he was found hanging in his room by his father who spotted his son’s body when he woke up to collect newspaper,” he said. According to the police, Mali was married but his wife had been living with her parents for some time due to some dispute between them. She had also filed a case against her husband.

“Perhaps, he took this extreme step due to depression on account of being corona positive as well as a dispute with his wife,” the officer said. On the information, police rushed to the spot and called the medical team, which examined the body and handed it over to the family..