HC junks realtor’s plea against Gautam Budh Nagar’s RERA order

The Allahabad High Court has upheld an UP RERA order to a real estate developer to hand over the possession of its flats to their allottees within 60 days besides paying interest on their investments for the delay in copleteion of the project. A bench of justices S P Kesarwani and Y K Srivastava gave the order on Monday, dismissing the plea of realtor Paramount Prop Build Pvt Ltd, challenging the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority’s bench at Gautam Budh Nagar.

The Guatam Budh Nagar bench of RERA had given its order to the relator on August 18, 2019 on a joint plea by relator’s customers who had booked flats for themselves in the 'Paramount Golf Foreste' project. According to the customers, they all had been given allotment letters for their respective flats in the project on August 10, 2011.

But the relator could not complete the project within the stipulated time and none of the allottees were handed over the possession of flats..