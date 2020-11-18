Woman, son among three held with drugs

A mother-son duo was among three people arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida after 4.10 kg of cannabis was allegedly recovered from them, police said on Wednesday. The accused were held near Chhalera village by officials from the Sector 39 police station. "Those held have been identified as Rinku Yadav, Mithun Haldar and his mother Amita Devi. They were held after 4.10 kg of cannabis was recovered from their possession," a police spokesperson said. An FIR has been lodged in the case under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, he added.