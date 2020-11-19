Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese-American Raytheon engineer sentenced to prison for technology exports

A Chinese-American electrical engineer who worked for Raytheon Missile and Defense was sentence on Wednesday to 38 months in prison after pleading guilty to violating U.S. export control law, the U.S. Justice Department announced. The department said that Wei Sun, 49, a Chinese national and naturalised U.S. citizen, worked for the Raytheon unit in Tucson, Arizona, for 10 years.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 00:58 IST
Chinese-American Raytheon engineer sentenced to prison for technology exports

A Chinese-American electrical engineer who worked for Raytheon Missile and Defense was sentence on Wednesday to 38 months in prison after pleading guilty to violating U.S. export control law, the U.S. Justice Department announced.

The department said that Wei Sun, 49, a Chinese national and naturalised U.S. citizen, worked for the Raytheon unit in Tucson, Arizona, for 10 years. Lawyers for Sun did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sun's case is the latest in a lengthening list of prosecutions launched by the administration of President Donald Trump related to alleged Chinese spying and technology theft.

On Wednesday, an official confirmed to Reuters a report by the Axios website that U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe was planning soon to "describe in granular detail" U.S. intelligence findings regarding China's "nefarious actions inside the U.S." The Justice Department said that while employed with Raytheon, Sun had access to defense technology information whose export is prohibited under American and international arms export laws and rules.

Prosecutors said that between December 2018 and January 2019, while on a personal trip to China, Sun brought along unclassified technical information in a company-issued computer which included material related to a missile guidance system covered by U.S. export controls. Prosecutors said Sun knowingly transported the data to China without an export license in violation of U.S. laws and regulations.

On February 14, 2020, Sun entered a guilty plea to charges related to the illegal export of defense data stored in a Raytheon laptop related to an advanced medium range air-to-air missile system. Prosecutors said Sun was arrested on Jan. 24, 2019 en route to Tucson Airport for a flight connection to China, and that he later admitted his intention was to enroll in a Chinese university.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi records 7,486 cases; 131 deaths, highest single-day fatality count till date

Delhi recorded 7,486 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 5 lakh, even as 131 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7,943, authorities said....

Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about Viagra

Director Spike Lee, best known for making movies about the experience of being Black in America, is switching course with a musical - on the subject of Viagra.Lee will direct the as-yet-untitled film from a screenplay he has co-written abou...

Delhi: 67-yr-old man dies in wall collapse

A 67-year-old man died and his son sustained injuries after the bathroom wall of a neighbours house fell on them, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Delhis Vasant Kunj Enclave on Monday. The bathroom wall of the fourth flo...

US withdrawal rattles Afghan allies and adversaries alike

An accelerated US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, announced by Washington this week, has rattled both allies and adversaries. There are fears of worsening violence and regional chaos, which some say could embolden the Islamic State aff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020