Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Blood on your hands': Polish ruling party boss slams opposition amid protests

Poland's ruling party leader accused opposition politicians of having "blood on their hands" for supporting protests the government blames for helping spread COVID-19, as police kept demonstrators against an abortion ruling away from parliament.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 03:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 03:51 IST
'Blood on your hands': Polish ruling party boss slams opposition amid protests

Poland's ruling party leader accused opposition politicians of having "blood on their hands" for supporting protests the government blames for helping spread COVID-19, as police kept demonstrators against an abortion ruling away from parliament. Protesters had planned to blockade parliament as part of demonstrations against a top court ruling that amounted to a near-total ban on abortion.

"All the demonstrations you supported have cost the lives of many people -- you have blood on your hands," Law and Justice (PiS) party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski told opposition lawmakers in the parliament. PiS have blamed the protests for spreading COVID-19.

Police kept protesters away from the building and local media reported that scuffles broke out in the city centre. A left-wing lawmaker said deputy speaker Wlodzimierz Czarzasty, a member of their party, was beaten by police. Television footage showed a line of riot police blocking the route of protesters.

"Due to the aggression directed against police officers, direct coercion measures were used in the form of gas," Warsaw police said on Twitter. The police also said officers had been sent to investigate the police intervention concerning Czarzasty.

Earlier footage from private broadcaster TVN 24 showed protesters playing drums and dancing in the street, while others carried placards with slogans including "Women's Hell". While centred on abortion, the protests have seen a broader outpouring of anger at Poland's nationalist rulers and their allies in the Catholic church, the latest manifestation of a battle between liberals and religious conservatives that this time touches on the government’s response to COVID-19.

Pictures on social media showed large numbers of police vans outside parliament before the protest was due to start. "The fact that there are so many police officers ... shows that PiS are afraid of women," left-wing lawmaker Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus told Reuters by telephone.

A PiS spokeswomen could not immediately be reached for comment. The protests took place as Polish lawmakers met in the parliament to discuss issues such as the country's veto of the European Union's budget and a post-COVID recovery package.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Czechs pip Scotland for promotion, Russia hopes end in humiliation

Czech Republic beat neighbours Slovakia 2-0 to pip Scotland for promotion to the top tier of the Nations League on Wednesday while Russias hopes ended with a 5-0 humiliation in Serbia as Hungary went up instead. Wales also qualified, beatin...

Max Levchin's Affirm IPO filing shows revenue surge

Lending startup Affirm Holdings Inc disclosed its application for an initial public offering IPO on Wednesday, lining up for another high-profile Silicon Valley stock market debut after DoorDash and Airbnb filed to float their shares earlie...

Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start in sales

Former President Barack Obamas A Promised Land sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the best selling presidential memoir in modern history. The first-day sales, a record for Peng...

Post-Brexit UK announces largest military investment since Cold War

Britain has announced the biggest investment in its military since the end of the Cold War, despite the coronavirus crisis pummelling the economy, as the government seeks to define its post-Brexit role on the world stage.Prime Minister Bori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020