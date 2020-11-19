Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese American sentenced to 38 months for exporting sensitive military technology to China

A Chinese American was on Wednesday sentenced to 38 months in prison on charges of exporting sensitive military technology to China, the Department of Justice said. “This is not about a laptop mistakenly taken on a trip, this was the illegal export of US missile technology to China,” Assistant Director Alan E Kohler, Jr. of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2020 07:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 07:10 IST
Chinese American sentenced to 38 months for exporting sensitive military technology to China

A Chinese American was on Wednesday sentenced to 38 months in prison on charges of exporting sensitive military technology to China, the Department of Justice said. Wei Sun (49), who was employed in Tucson for 10 years as an electrical engineer with Raytheon Missiles and Defense, had earlier pleaded guilty to the charges. Raytheon Missiles and Defense develops and produces missile systems for use by the United States military.

During his employment with the company, Sun had access to information directly related to defense-related technology. Some of this defense technical information constituted, what is defined as “defense articles”, which are controlled and prohibited from export without a license under the Arms Export Control Act (AECA) and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). According to federal prosecutors, from December 2018 to January 2019, Sun travelled from the United States to China on a personal trip. On that trip, Sun brought along unclassified technical information in his company-issued computer, including data associated with an advanced missile guidance system that was controlled and regulated under the AECA and the ITAR.

Despite having been trained to handle these materials correctly, Sun knowingly transported the information to China without an export license in violation of the AECA and the ITAR. “Sun was a highly skilled engineer entrusted with sensitive missile technology that he knew he could not legally transfer to hostile hands,” Assistant Attorney General John C Demers said.

“Nevertheless, he delivered that controlled technology to China,” he said. “The United States relies on private contractors to help build our unparalleled defense technology,” United States Attorney Michael Bailey said. “People who try to expose that technology to hostile foreign powers should know that prison awaits them. The close cooperation of the victim defense contractor and the dedication of the FBI made this case a success,” he added. “This is not about a laptop mistakenly taken on a trip, this was the illegal export of US missile technology to China,” Assistant Director Alan E Kohler, Jr. of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division said. PTI LKJ SRY.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Amid coronavirus spike, pressure grows on U.S. agency to approve Trump-to-Biden transition

A little-known agency that keeps the U.S. federal bureaucracy running is the biggest impediment to new efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday. Theres a whole lot of things that we j...

'Wonder Woman 1984' to hit theaters and streaming on Christmas

Superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 will debut simultaneously in U.S. theaters and on ATT Incs HBO Max streaming service starting on Christmas Day, an unusual release plan prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. ATTs Warner Bros studio said on ...

Chinese American sentenced to 38 months for exporting sensitive military technology to China

A Chinese American was on Wednesday sentenced to 38 months in prison on charges of exporting sensitive military technology to China, the Department of Justice said. Wei Sun 49, who was employed in Tucson for 10 years as an electrical engine...

Tennis-Djokovic urges government 'support' players over Australian Open preparations

World number one Novak Djokovic has called on authorities to allow players to compete before the Australian Open while undertaking their mandatory quarantine period.The start of the 2021 season remains in limbo, with officials declining to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020