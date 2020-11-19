8 injured in blast in Bengal plastic factory

At least eight persons wereinjured, five of them critically, in a blast in a plasticfactory in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, policesaid

The incident took place in Sujapur area around 11 am,a senior police officer said

"Eight persons have been seriously injured. Out ofthem, five are in a very critical condition. Doctors aretrying their best to save their lives. We have started aninvestigation in the case," he said.