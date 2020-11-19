Left Menu
Development News Edition

State government's consent mandatory for CBI investigation in its jurisdiction: SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:21 IST
State government's consent mandatory for CBI investigation in its jurisdiction: SC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The state government's consent is mandatory for a CBI investigation in its jurisdiction and the agency cannot conduct probe without its nod, the Supreme Court has said. A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and B R Gavai said the provisions are in tune with the federal character of the Constitution, which has been held to be one of its basic structures.

The apex court referred to sections 5 and 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, which deal with extension of powers and jurisdiction of special police establishment to other areas and consent of state government to exercise of powers and jurisdiction. "It could thus be seen, that though Section 5 enables the central government to extend the powers and jurisdiction of members of the DSPE beyond the Union Territories to a State, the same is not permissible unless a State grants its consent for such an extension within the area of State concerned under Section 6 of the DSPE Act," the bench said.

The apex court's observation came on an appeal filed by some accused, private and public servants, challenging the validity of the CBI investigation against them in a corruption case on the ground that prior consent was not taken from the state government. The observation assumes significance as recently the governments of Punjab, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh withdrew their "general consent" to the CBI.

The appeals challenged a judgment passed by the Allahabad High Court in August 2019 against Fertico Marketing and Investment Private Limited and others. The high court had noted that the Uttar Pradesh government had granted post-facto consent against the two public servants who were later named in the charge sheet and that it was sufficient for proceeding with the case.

The top court rejected the appeal of the accused and said the state of UP had accorded a general consent for an extension of powers and jurisdiction of the members of DSPE in 1989 in the whole of the state under the Prevention of Corruption Act..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

President Ramaphosa to lead delegation to virtual G20 Leaders' Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this weekend lead the South African delegation to the virtual G20 Leaders Summit.The G20 Leaders Summit is convened by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a focus on deepening global cooperation around the theme...

Unclear for how long German anti-pandemic measures must remain in place - RKI

It is unclear for how long German measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic will have to remain in place, the head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Thursday.Well see how that works out. I cant predict ...

Dream of smart cities has to start from smart towns and villages: Narayanpet DM Hari Chandana

Narayanpet Telangana India, November 19 ANINewsVoir Time and again, Civil Servants of our nation are accused of being file - pushers who are distant from peoples issues. But the reality is far beyond political stories and flashy cornerstone...

Canada's opposition parties urge Trudeau government to ban Huawei 5G, say China is threat

Canadas opposition on Wednesday called on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus government to get tougher on China, including by officially banning HuaweiTechnologies Co Ltds 5G technology from being used in the country. Opposition parties...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020