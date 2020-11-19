Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMA plans to implement proposal to increase retirement age of officers by April next year

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI) The Department of Military Affairs (DMA) under Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat is planning to implement the proposal to increase the retirement age for officers by one to three years by April next year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:34 IST
DMA plans to implement proposal to increase retirement age of officers by April next year
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI) The Department of Military Affairs (DMA) under Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat is planning to implement the proposal to increase the retirement age for officers by one to three years by April next year. "There has been a very positive response to the age extension proposal as all officers would be getting to serve one to three years extra which would bring them closer to 60 years of age when their civilian counterparts superannuate," government sources told ANI.

"The plan is now to implement the proposal from the beginning of the next financial year in April," they said. Earlier, officers would retire and serve till 58 years of age under the reemployment scheme.

After the age extension, the defence forces would also shut down the reemployment scheme for officers who would retire from regular service and reemployed again for a few years getting the salary of a low-rank officer. As part of the new reforms initiated by Chief of Defence Staff, the retirement age of officers and jawans from technical branches would be increased. As part of the initiatives, it is envisaged to increase the retirement age of Colonels and equivalents in the Air Force and Navy would be increased to 57 from the existing 54.

Brigadiers and their equivalents are now proposed to retire at the age of 58 from the existing 56 and they would get two additional years. Major Generals would retire at the age of 59 from existing 58. The retirement age of Lieutenant Generals would remain at 60 only and has not been touched. The retirement age for junior commissioned officers and jawans in logistics, technical and medical branch is planned to be hiked to 57 years and this would include the EME, ASC and AOC branches of the Indian Army.

Gen Rawat would also be bringing in more proposals to support these initiatives and provide better avenues for officers who are boarded out due to lesser vacancies and service restrictions. (ANI)

Also Read: India won't accept shifting of LAC, China paying for its Ladakh misadventure: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Post-Brexit UK announces military spending boost

Britain pledged to end the era of retreat by announcing a major increase in military spending, despite the coronavirus crisis pummelling the economy, as it seeks to define its post-Brexit role on the world stage. Prime Minister Boris Johnso...

'A Promised Land': Obama's newly-released memoir breaks first-day sales record

Former US President Barack Obamas highly anticipated memoir A Promised Land has sold nearly 890,000 copies in the US and Canada in its first 24 hours of sale, according to the books publisher. Around 887,000 units were sold in the US and Ca...

Germany EU presidency looking for solution to EU budget row - minister

The German EU presidency is still seeking a solution to the row in the European Union over a budget and recovery fund that aim to unlock billions of euros to help economies hit by the pandemic, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thu...

Harsh Mariwala, founder of ASCENT extends Invite to entrepreneurs to the Fifth Edition of ASCENT eConclave 2020 - 25 to 28 November

Mumbai Maharashtra India, November 19 ANIBusinessWire India ASCENT eConclave 2020, the annual signature event of the prestigious ASCENT Foundation, will be held wherein more than 1000 growth-ready entrepreneurs every day along with industry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020