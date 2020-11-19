Maha: 3 brothers die of electrocution in farm well

Three brothers have died of electric shock at a well in their farm in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place at Palaskhed Pimple village in Bhokardan tehsil on Wednesday evening when the three men went to their farm to water the crops.

When they did not return home, their family members launched a search and around midnight found the bodies of Dnyaneshwar Appasaheb Jadhav (27), Rameshwar Appasaheb Jadhav (24) and Sunil Jadhav (18) floating in the well, a police official said. Locals found a live wire at the spot. They disconnected the wire and later the bodies were fished out from the water body, he said.

The official said one of the brothers possibly went to start the water pump at the well and received an electric shock.The other two brothers might have jumped into the well to save him, but they also got electrocuted. Dnyaneshwar Jadhav, who got married three months back, worked at the farm in the village. The other two brothers earlier worked at a private company in Aurangabad and returned to the village during the lockdown, sources said.