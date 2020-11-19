Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesian musician jailed over social media post on coronavirus

A Indonesian musician who is a drummer for Bali-based punk rock band Superman is Dead was sentenced on Thursday to 14 months in jail for criticising the country’s medical association on his Instagram account over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. I Gede Ari Astina, better known by his stage name "Jerinx", was found guilty of violating Indonesia's electronic information and transactions (ITE) law and sentenced to 14 months in jail and fined 10 million rupiah ($707), Denpasar State court spokesman Made Pasek said.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 19-11-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 15:23 IST
Indonesian musician jailed over social media post on coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Indonesian musician who is a drummer for Bali-based punk rock band Superman is Dead was sentenced on Thursday to 14 months in jail for criticising the country's medical association on his Instagram account over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

I Gede Ari Astina, better known by his stage name "Jerinx", was found guilty of violating Indonesia's electronic information and transactions (ITE) law and sentenced to 14 months in jail and fined 10 million rupiah ($707), Denpasar State court spokesman Made Pasek said. A panel of judges found him guilty of disseminating hate speech, in a case that rights activists have described as an attack on freedom of speech.

"It's pathetic that during a national crisis, the Indonesian authorities seem more interested in silencing online critics like Jerinx than undertaking a massive COVID-19 public information campaign," Andreas Harsono, Indonesia researcher for Human Rights Watch, said. The charges sprung from a post on the musician's Instagram account last June in which he criticised the Indonesian Medical Association and called it a "lackey" of the World Health Organisation.

Prosecutors had sought for Jerinx, who had previously attracted controversy for spreading conspiracy theories about the coronavirus, to be jailed for three years. The musician's lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

Indonesia's Institute for Criminal Justice Reform said in a statement the verdict was legally flawed and "clearly dangerous for the democratic climate in Indonesia". ($1 = 14,140.0000 rupiah)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo raises coronavirus alert to highest as cases set record

Tokyo raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level on Thursday as its daily tally of new infections rose to a record 534 and its governor called for maximum caution as the year-end party season approaches. Japans nationwide tally also ...

Govt committed to ensuring no person needs to enter sewer and septic tank: Puri

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS, IC, Housing and Urban Affairs today stated that Government of India is committed to ensuring that no person needs to enter a sewer or septic tank, unless absolutely unavoidable in the interest of greater public...

Nawaz Sharif makes unscheduled hospital visits after developing kidney pain: report

Pakistans ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif made a string of unscheduled hospital visits in London this week after he developed acute pain due to stones in his kidney, according to a media report on Thursday. Sharif, 70, who has bee...

Pakistan reports 2,500 new cases of coronavirus: Health Ministry

Pakistan has reported over 2,500 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 365,927, the health ministry said on Thursday. The Ministry of National Health Services said a total of 2,547 new infections ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020