Cal HC turns down Bengal govt plea, no Chhath Puja rituals at Subhas Sarobar
The bench said restrictions were also imposed for crowd management to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during Durga Puja and Kali Puja. The state government on Thursday moved the high court, seeking modification of its November 10 order banning Chhath Puja rituals at the two lakes..PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-11-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 15:58 IST
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday refused to allow Chhath Puja rituals at Subhas Sarobar in the eastern part of the city, rejecting a modification application by the West Bengal government. The court had earlier disallowed Chhath Puja ceremonies at the sprawling lake in addition to upholding a ban on such activities at Rabindra Sarobar, another waterbody in south Kolkata.
A division bench comprising justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee rejected the state government's application, observing that apart from pollution of the waterbody, there are concerns about coronavirus-related health issues. The bench said restrictions were also imposed for crowd management to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during Durga Puja and Kali Puja.
The state government on Thursday moved the high court, seeking modification of its November 10 order banning Chhath Puja rituals at the two lakes..
