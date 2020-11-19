Two held with 2.50 kg of cannabis in UP's Greater Noida

The police have arrested two men in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida and recovered 2.50 kg of cannabis from them, officials said on Thursday. The accused were held near Atta Gujran village by officials from the Dankaur police station on Wednesday evening, they said

"Those held have been identified as Rahul and Jayprakash, both residents of Surajpur. They were held after 2.50 kg of cannabis was recovered from their possession," a police spokesperson said. An FIR has been lodged under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the spokesperson added.