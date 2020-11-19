Left Menu
Two held with 2.50 kg of cannabis in UP's Greater Noida

The police have arrested two men in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida and recovered 2.50 kg of cannabis from them, officials said on Thursday. They were held after 2.50 kg of cannabis was recovered from their possession," a police spokesperson said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 16:26 IST
The police have arrested two men in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida and recovered 2.50 kg of cannabis from them, officials said on Thursday.   The accused were held near Atta Gujran village by officials from the Dankaur police station on Wednesday evening, they said

"Those held have been identified as Rahul and Jayprakash, both residents of Surajpur. They were held after 2.50 kg of cannabis was recovered from their possession," a police spokesperson said.   An FIR has been lodged under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the spokesperson added.

