Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak PM Imran Khan meets President Ashraf Ghani on his maiden Afghan visit

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday met with President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani in Kabul and the two leaders explored ways to deepen the bilateral ties and discussed the Afghan reconciliation process, amidst an uptick in violence that has strained the peace push in the war-torn country.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 16:28 IST
Pak PM Imran Khan meets President Ashraf Ghani on his maiden Afghan visit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday met with President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani in Kabul and the two leaders explored ways to deepen the bilateral ties and discussed the Afghan reconciliation process, amidst an uptick in violence that has strained the peace push in the war-torn country. Khan was received by Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Afghan President's Special Representative for Pakistan Mohammad Umer Daudzai and senior officials upon his arrival at Kabul airport on his maiden trip to Afghanistan, officials said.

He was received by President Ghani received on his arrival at ARG Presidential Palace, situated in the heart of Kabul city. Khan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq.

According to officials, the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral relations, the peace process and regional economic development and connectivity. They agreed to strengthen the bilateral relations as the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan are linked through bonds of history, faith, culture, values and traditions.

Khan expressed confidence that his visit would help foster a stronger and multi-faceted relationship between the two countries. The visit will help foster a stronger and multi-faceted relationship between the two countries, according to the Pakistan Foreign Office.

This is Khan's first visit to Afghanistan since assuming office in 2018. It is the highest-profile visit by a Pakistani official to Kabul since peace talks began between the Taliban and the Afghan government in Doha in September. It comes days after the Pentagon announced it would reduce the number of US military personnel in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January.

The announcement came as there has been an uptick in violence, with the Taliban continuing to carry out attacks targeting government leaders, security forces, and civilians. President Ghani last visited Pakistan in June 2019.

The Pakistan prime minister's visit is being billed as a symbol of increasing confidence between the two countries, triggered by Pakistan's role in bringing the Taliban to the negotiation table, after years of acrimony between Islamabad and Kabul. Earlier, the two leaders had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 14th OIC Summit in Makkah in May 2019. Khan also had a telephonic conversation with President Ghani in September 2020.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Imposition of fines proportionately small in areas hit by rise in COVID-19 cases: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Thursday noted that imposition of fines, for violating COVID-19 norms like social distancing and wearing masks, was proportionately small in areas where the number of coronavirus cases are on the rise. Referring to t...

Pakistan's new social media rules draw criticism

Pakistan has notified new social media rules that have placed all internet service providers on par with social media companies, drawing a sharp reaction from stakeholders as well as digital rights activists who have termed them as draconia...

Prez greets citizens on eve of Chhath Puja

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Chhath Puja and asked them to celebrate the festival keeping in mind the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Chhath Puja, there has been a tradition of people worshipping ...

HMSI launches Repsol Honda editions of Hornet 2.0, Dio

Honda Motorcycle Scooter India HMSI on Thursday launched Repsol Honda limited editions of its motorcycle Hornet 2.0 and scooter model Dio. While the Hornet 2.0 Repsol Honda Edition is priced at Rs 1,28,351, the Dio Repsol Honda Edition is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020