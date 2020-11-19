Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six held for abetting Maha businessman's suicide, three booked

As per the note, all the accused pressurised him and mentally harassed him by demanding their money back along with the interest, which prompted him to take the extreme step, the official said. The accused have been booked under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act, 2014, he said..

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 16:58 IST
Six held for abetting Maha businessman's suicide, three booked
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Police have arrested six persons, including an Independent councillor of Baramati Municipal Council in Pune district of Maharashtra, for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 55-year-old businessman in the town, an official said on Thursday. Police have also registered a case against three others in this connection, he said.

The businessman, Pritam Shah, had consumed a poisonous substance in October and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where he died on November 1, police said. "His son recently found a suicide note in their shop, in which the deceased had mentioned the names of nine persons and blamed them for mentally harassing him and forcing him to commit suicide," the official from Baramati police station said.

As per the suicide note, some of the accused had given money on interest to Shah, who owned a petrol pump, a tyre agency and also ran cement supply business in Baramati, he said. As per the note, all the accused pressurised him and mentally harassed him by demanding their money back along with the interest, which prompted him to take the extreme step, the official said.

The accused have been booked under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act, 2014, he said..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Stop Ethiopia war and help civilians, Biden team urges

U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens foreign policy aide on Thursday urged an end to fighting in north Ethiopia, where federal troops are battling rebels and pushing towards the regional capital.A two-week-old war in the Tigray region has killed...

Imposition of fines proportionately small in areas hit by rise in COVID-19 cases: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Thursday noted that imposition of fines, for violating COVID-19 norms like social distancing and wearing masks, was proportionately small in areas where the number of coronavirus cases are on the rise. Referring to t...

Pakistan's new social media rules draw criticism

Pakistan has notified new social media rules that have placed all internet service providers on par with social media companies, drawing a sharp reaction from stakeholders as well as digital rights activists who have termed them as draconia...

Prez greets citizens on eve of Chhath Puja

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Chhath Puja and asked them to celebrate the festival keeping in mind the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Chhath Puja, there has been a tradition of people worshipping ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020