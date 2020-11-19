DRI arrests four for smuggling cocaine in Mumbai

The Directorate of RevenueIntelligence has recovered over 500 gm of cocaine and arrestedfour persons, including two African nationals, for allegedlysmuggling the contraband here, an official said on Thursday

Acting on a specific information, the DRI's Mumbaiunit seized 504 gm of cocaine concealed in a steam press iron,which was couriered to the city from Trinidad and Tobago, theofficial said

In the operation that has been underway for the lastthree days, four persons have been apprehended, he added.