EU to prepare new round of Belarus sanctions, envoys say

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:49 IST
European Union foreign ministers, meeting via video conference, agreed to push ahead on Thursday with a new round of sanctions on Belarus that could be ready in a few weeks, two EU diplomats told Reuters. As well as targeting more senior officials, more EU sanctions on Belarus are likely to include entities that finance President Alexander Lukashenko, the diplomats said, who the country's opposition and the West accuse of rigging an Aug. 9 election.

The EU first hit 40 Belarus officials with sanctions on Oct.2 and has since followed up with measures on more individuals targeted with travel bans and asset freezes.

