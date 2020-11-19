MP: Tribal villages, monuments to `go blue' as part of UNICEF campaign
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:50 IST
To promote awareness about issues such as newborn care and immunization on World Children's Day on November 20, tribal villages and monuments in Madhya Pradesh will "go blue". "Go blue" is a campaign launched by UNICEF, under which monuments and buildings would be lighted blue.
In Madhya Pradesh, the campaign will cover the fort of Mandu and the district hospital of Dhar among other structures, said UNICEF MP's communication specialist Anil Gulati. It will also cover all 65 properties of MP Tourism and Bhopal Gate, Raja Bhoj Setu here.
