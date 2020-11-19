Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 artists detained in Assam over roadside graffiti of jailed activist

Sarma said that after brief detention at the Basistha police station, they were taken to the site on National Highway-27 and then "forced" to whitewash the wall on which the graffiti was made. The artists, all in their 20s, are graduates of the Government Art College in Guwahati.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:46 IST
4 artists detained in Assam over roadside graffiti of jailed activist

Four artists were detained on Thursday for drawing graffiti of jailed activist Akhil Gogoi on a roadside in Guwahati with the police later forcing them to whitewash the wall. The artists of the Guwahati-based Anga Art Collective on Wednesday afternoon started making the graffiti that showed Gogoi being stopped by a group of baton-carrying police personnel.

A senior police official said the graffiti showed the police force in a "derogatory manner", and it cannot be accepted. "Moreover, nobody can deface public property by painting on it. If one wants to use the public property, then necessary permission is required," the official told PTI.

He said five people, including the four artists, were detained to "prevent" them from painting and the graffiti has been removed. Dhrubajit Sarma, one of the detained artists, said their group has been depicting social issues through paintings since 2010.

"We are artists. We cannot remain mute spectators of the happenings around us. Akhil Gogoi has been in jail for almost one year, and we thought of depicting his condition through our painting," he told PTI. Sarma said that after brief detention at the Basistha police station, they were taken to the site on National Highway-27 and then "forced" to whitewash the wall on which the graffiti was made.

The artists, all in their 20s, are graduates of the Government Art College in Guwahati. The other artists detained were Rahul Lahon, Kuladip Sarma and Bulbul Das.

Besides, Pranjal Kalita of the Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti, the students' wing of the KMSS was also detained. The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader, Gogoi, is currently lodged at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital where he was admitted after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested him in December last year for his alleged role in violent anti- Citizenship Amendment Act protests. Photos and videos of the graffiti went viral on social media with people from different sections of the society criticising the police action.

"When the cloud covers the sun," Assamese singer Manas Robin said on Facebook, sharing the graffiti. Posting a poem on people's resistance by revolutionary poet Gorakh Pandey, renowned painter Nikhileswar Baruah strongly condemned the detention.

Senior journalist Sushanta Talukdar said, "The writing is on the wall (Democracy)." Condemning the act, social worker Bhaben Handique said the government could remove the image from the wall, but not from people's hearts. "This fascist government has gone down too low. If this is the reaction for a simple painting, then what safety does a common man have in this country?" asked social scientist Ankur Tamuli Phukan.

Businessman Rasel Hussain said the Sarbananda Sonowal-led government is about to "surpass infamous leaders like Idi Amin, Hitler, Mussolini, Khmer, Hideki". Besides, scores of students, and supporters of the KMSS protested against the police action.

Raijor Dal, the political party floated by the KMSS, said in a statement that artists are not safe in Assam as the BJP-led government does not guarantee freedom of expression and freedom..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Air quality panel neither has office space for chairperson nor staff: AAP

The AAP on Thursday claimed that the air quality panel set up by the Centre to monitor Delhis pollution situation neither has an office space for the chairperson nor the staff and it shows the governments reluctance towards the issue. Aam A...

Overcast conditions lead to dip in temperatures across Kashmir Valley

Overcast conditions led to dip in temperatures across the Kashmir Valley on Thursday, with the meteorological department saying there is a possibility of rains or snowfall in at a number of places in Jammu and Kashmir next weekThe famous sk...

Dilip Ghosh gets bail in case over comments against police

A court in West Bengals East Burdwan district on Thursday granted bail to BJPs state unit president Dilip Ghosh in connection with alleged unsavoury remarks about the police. Chief Judicial Magistrate Sujit Kumar Bandopadhyay granted bail t...

Sushmita Sen shares trailer of daughter Renee's debut short, calls it 'bestest gift' on birthday

Sushmita Sens elder daughter Renee Sen is making her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi and the actor said she is proud to introduce the natural performer. The trailer was unveiled by the makers on Thursday which coincided wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020