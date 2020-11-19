Left Menu
Development News Edition

Everybody can’t be allowed to prescribe medicines, says SC

Everybody cannot be allowed to prescribe medicines, observed the Supreme Court on Thursday while hearing an appeal against the Kerala High Court order which had said that AYUSH medical practitioners can prescribe government approved mixtures and tablets only as immunity booster for COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 20:03 IST
Everybody can’t be allowed to prescribe medicines, says SC

Everybody cannot be allowed to prescribe medicines, observed the Supreme Court on Thursday while hearing an appeal against the Kerala High Court order which had said that AYUSH medical practitioners can prescribe government approved mixtures and tablets only as immunity booster for COVID-19. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to file counter affidavit within a week on the plea against the August 21 order of the high court.

The apex court asked Mehta whether there are any guidelines in this regard by the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy). The solicitor general said that he would place on record the guidelines on this aspect.

“As prayed, one week time is granted. List after a week,” the bench said in its order. During the hearing, the bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said, “Everybody can’t be allowed to prescribe medicines,” and “It may be used as immunity booster but not for treatment.” The high court had passed the order on a plea which had sought a direction to the state authority to ensure that homoeopathic practitioners are immediately allowed to perform in accordance with the March 6 notification of the Ministry of AYUSH, which had said that state government shall take steps to adopt homoeopathic system among other systems of medicines in the fight against the menace of Coronavirus. “Advisory of the Ministry of AYUSH is being followed by the government and tablets are given free of cost to those persons as immunity boosters. As per the state medical protocol, COVID-19 affected persons should not be treated by anybody other than the government and those authorised by the government,” the high court had noted in its order. The high court had further noted that as per the medical protocol of the government, doctors practising in AYUSH medicines are not supposed to prescribe any medicines stating that it is curative for COVID-19 disease. “However, as per the advisory, there is nothing prohibiting the qualified medical AYUSH practitioners to prescribe immunity booster mixture or tablets, as suggested by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, New Delhi,” it had said. “When the Central as well as State Governments have approved prescription of certain mixtures and tablets, as immunity boosters, qualified medical practitioners in AYUSH can also prescribe the same, but only as immunity boosters,” the high court had noted in its order.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Air quality panel neither has office space for chairperson nor staff: AAP

The AAP on Thursday claimed that the air quality panel set up by the Centre to monitor Delhis pollution situation neither has an office space for the chairperson nor the staff and it shows the governments reluctance towards the issue. Aam A...

Overcast conditions lead to dip in temperatures across Kashmir Valley

Overcast conditions led to dip in temperatures across the Kashmir Valley on Thursday, with the meteorological department saying there is a possibility of rains or snowfall in at a number of places in Jammu and Kashmir next weekThe famous sk...

Dilip Ghosh gets bail in case over comments against police

A court in West Bengals East Burdwan district on Thursday granted bail to BJPs state unit president Dilip Ghosh in connection with alleged unsavoury remarks about the police. Chief Judicial Magistrate Sujit Kumar Bandopadhyay granted bail t...

Sushmita Sen shares trailer of daughter Renee's debut short, calls it 'bestest gift' on birthday

Sushmita Sens elder daughter Renee Sen is making her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi and the actor said she is proud to introduce the natural performer. The trailer was unveiled by the makers on Thursday which coincided wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020