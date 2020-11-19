Finance co branch robbed of over Rs 10 crore in Cuttack

Four armed robbers decamped with gold and cash, worth around Rs 10 crore, from the office of a finance company in Odisha's Cuttack on Thursday, police said. The robbers held the staff of the India Infoline Finance Limited (IIFL) in a room at gunpoint and decamped with the booty, breaking open the cash and gold lockers, they said.

The incident happened in the Lalbagh police station area. "Four men with their faces covered with masks, entered the office when the shutter was opened for the day's work.

Soon, they pulled out guns from their bags and asked the staff to get inside a room as they downed the shutters from inside. Forcibly snatching the locker keys, they decamped with cash bundles and gold bags," said IIFL branch manager Satyabrata Pradhan.

The company deals in loans against gold, and the exact value of cash and gold robbed will be ascertained after checking the accounts, he said. As per initial estimates, gold and cash worth over Rs 10 crore have been robbed, he said.

The robbers had come in two motorcycles and they were speaking in Hindi and Odia, he added. Following the daylight heist, the police conducted several raids after sealing both entry and exit points of the city, Cuttack's Deputy Commissioner of Police Prateek Singh said.

Several teams have been formed for conducting raids and search operations, he said. Forensic teams have also been requisitioned to assist the investigation and a breakthrough is expected soon, the officer said.