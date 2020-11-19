Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wanted man arrested after brief exchange of fire

A 22-year-old man wanted in two criminal cases was arrested from east Delhi's Ghazipur Mandi area after a brief exchange of fire, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Nadeem sustained injuries on his right leg during the shootout, they said, adding that the accused is a resident of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:32 IST
Wanted man arrested after brief exchange of fire

A 22-year-old man wanted in two criminal cases was arrested from east Delhi's Ghazipur Mandi area after a brief exchange of fire, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Nadeem sustained injuries on his right leg during the shootout, they said, adding that the accused is a resident of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. A total of seven rounds were fired from both sides. Nadeem fired four rounds while police retaliated by firing three rounds, they said. According to the police, Nadeem was wanted in two cases, including a case of attempt to robbery in which he along with his associates had shot at a shopkeeper in Tilak Nagar. He was also wanted in another case of assault at police party in Central Delhi's Patel Nagar area in July this year.

Acting on a tip off, a trap was laid on Wednesday night at Ghazipur Mandi area. "When Nadeem arrived at the spot on his bike, he was cornered and asked to surrender, but he whipped out his pistol and fired at the police party and in self defense, the police also fired back. Nadeem got injured in his right leg," said P S Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell). He was immediately rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for treatment and his condition is stated to be stable now, he said. One semi-automatic pistol with six live cartridges was recovered from Nadeem, he added. During investigation, police learnt that Nadeem had gone underground to escape arrest. He kept changing his hideouts and stayed at Hapur, Bulandshahr and Loni in Uttar Pradesh. He also stayed at Jamia Nagar, Batla House, Mustafabad and Anand Vihar in Delhi during the last the four months, the DCP said.

He had stolen a bike from Vaishali in Ghaziabad in October and had also procured a semi-automatic pistol to commit a big robbery in Delhi-NCR with the help of his associates, police said..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Santa, barred from malls and chimneys, enters homes via interactive video

Santa cannot sit with kids in shopping malls this year, but they can still tell him their Christmas wishlist in a video chat at home. Technology company Storyfile has come up with an artificial intelligence alternative to the holiday tradit...

London stocks fall as Brexit, coronavirus concerns weigh

London stocks slipped on Thursday, as uncertainty over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union and surging COVID-19 infections sparked fears of more damage to an already-faltering domestic economic recovery.The blue-chip FTSE 100 i...

Karnataka CM launches program for implementation of Village One Centre

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday launched an online program for the implementation of the Village One Center, which will bring all government services under one roof in hundred villages in Davanagere district of the state...

MoEF appoves Breach Candy Hospital extension

Union Ministry of Environment and Forests MoEF on Thursday gave approval for the proposed extension of the existing Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The extension of the hospital will take place in the ecologically sensitive Coastal Regulat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020