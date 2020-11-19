Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC does away with 10 year travel restriction on 9 foreigner Tablighi Jamaat members

“We clarify that in case the appellant and 8 other similarly situated persons apply for visa to visit India, the application(s) would be considered on merits without being influenced by the directions given in paragraph (i) of the impugned judgment dated October 13, and the affidavit/undertaking filed by the appellant and 8 others,” the top court said in its order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:48 IST
SC does away with 10 year travel restriction on 9 foreigner Tablighi Jamaat members

The Supreme Court has nullified an order of the Karnataka High Court putting a 10-year restriction on visiting India on the nine foreigner Tablighi Jamaat members who had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event here during the onset of COVID-19 outbreak here. A bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna took note of the plea by one of them against the high court's decision and said that if in future, they apply for visa to visit India, their applications be treated on merits without being influenced by the high court's order. “We clarify that in case the appellant and 8 other similarly situated persons apply for visa to visit India, the application(s) would be considered on merits without being influenced by the directions given in paragraph (i) of the impugned judgment dated October 13, and the affidavit/undertaking filed by the appellant and 8 others,” the top court said in its order. The high court had ordered the 10-year restrictions on them from visiting India.

During the hearing, the apex court was told that the exit permits have been issued to the foreigners and they would leave for their home countries shortly. “In view of the said statement, it is accepted that these appeals have become infructuous, except viz. the restriction/condition that the appellant would not visit India for next ten years,” the court said, adding that they would not be applicable if they decide to visit India in future. As per the information available, 205 FIRs have been lodged against foreign Tablighi Jamaat members by 11 states and 2,765 such foreigners have been blacklisted so far, the Centre had said in its affidavit. Of these, visas of 2,679 foreigners (including 9 Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders) have been cancelled, it said, adding that the remaining 86 include Nepalese nationals who do not require a visa.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's president: we didn't threaten to expel DEA agents over General Cienfuegos arrest

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that Mexico did not threaten to expel U.S. agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration DEA from Mexico in retaliation for the U.S. arrest of former defense minister Salvador...

Social media influencer, her two friends arrested from Goa for snatching USD 3,300 from man

A 26-year-old social media influencer and her two friends were arrested from Goa for allegedly snatching USD 3,300 from a man in south Delhi, police said on Thursday. The accused used the money to stay in five-star hotels in Goa and play p...

Santa, barred from malls and chimneys, enters homes via interactive video

Santa cannot sit with kids in shopping malls this year, but they can still tell him their Christmas wishlist in a video chat at home. Technology company Storyfile has come up with an artificial intelligence alternative to the holiday tradit...

London stocks fall as Brexit, coronavirus concerns weigh

London stocks slipped on Thursday, as uncertainty over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union and surging COVID-19 infections sparked fears of more damage to an already-faltering domestic economic recovery.The blue-chip FTSE 100 i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020