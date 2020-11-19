Left Menu
15 Covid positive people found in Kangra DC office, complex closed for 48 hours

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 19-11-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 22:31 IST
A total of 15 persons tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the office of Kangra deputy commissioner on Thursday following which the office complex was osed down for 48 hours

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar PrajapatiSaid he ordered the closure of his office complex as pr the laid down standard operating procedure to tackle the pandemic

The office would be reopened on November 22 after the sanitisation of the entire complex, he added.

