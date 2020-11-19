Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC grants bail plea to Rampur’s ex-DySP in a forgery case

A bench of Justice Siddharth granted bail to former UP Police DySP Aley Hasan Khan, who is a co-accused in many land grabbing cases lodged against veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. The former DySP was arrested on August 11 after he was allegedly found in the possession of a forged Aadhar card while ging to Rampur from Delhi.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 19-11-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 23:02 IST
HC grants bail plea to Rampur’s ex-DySP in a forgery case

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to a retired deputy superintendent of police arrested for his alleged role in a forgery case. A bench of Justice Siddharth granted bail to former UP Police DySP Aley Hasan Khan, who is a co-accused in many land grabbing cases lodged against veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

The former DySP was arrested on August 11 after he was allegedly found in the possession of a forged Aadhar card while ging to Rampur from Delhi. Following his arrest, he was booked under various sections like 170 (impersonation as a public servant), 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating aimed at dishonest delivery pf property), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 forgeries for cheating) and 471 (using a forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case against him was registered at the Civil Lines Police station in Rampur. The counsel appearing for the former police officer pleaded for the grant of bail to his client saying that he was implicated in the case.

He also told the court that the accused is also a recipient of the President’s Gallantry Award for his service to the country and deserves bail. The counsel argued that his client has been caught in the crossfire of political rivalry between the two political parties.

After the regime change in the state, 54 criminal cases were registered against him, all between 2019 and 2020, said Hasan’s counsel. In 27 cases, his arrest was stayed by the high court itself and in 25 others, he was granted anticipatory bail by the Rampur district judge, the counsel pleaded to the court.

Appearing for the UP Police, additional advocate general opposed the bail application and argued that the applicant has a criminal history of 57 cases. The applicant has tried to flee from the law and was carrying a forged Aadhar card at the time of his arrest. After hearing the two sides, the court granted bail to Hasan, without expressing any opinion on the merit of the case.

While granting the relief to the accused, the court stipulated that he would not tamper with the evidence and will cooperate in the trial without seeking any adjournment..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford scientists expect COVID-19 vaccine data by Christmas

University of Oxford scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas, a key researcher said on Thursday as he discussed the teams latest findings. Dr Andrew Pollard, an expert in pediatr...

Soccer-Spurs Women name Skinner as head coach

Tottenham Hotspur Women have appointed England Womens assistant coach Rehanne Skinner as head coach to replace Karen Hills and Juan Amoros, the Womens Super League WSL club said on Thursday. Hills and Amoros were sacked with Spurs 11th in t...

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Egypt upon first review of $5.2 bln financing agreement

The International Monetary Fund IMF said on Monday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt after the first review of a 5.2 billion financing agreement. Upon the approval of the executive board, a 1.6 billion tranche will be disbur...

Main rival to Canada PM Trudeau says he would be tougher on China, may boycott some goods

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus main rival in an election that could come as early as next year on Thursday said he would toughen the countrys stance on China, including potentially boycotting some goods produced there.The arrest of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020