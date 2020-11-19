Syria condemns U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo's visit to "occupied Golan" -state media

Syria condemned U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to the occupied Golan Heights on Thursday in the "strongest language", state media said. Pompeo became the first U.S. secretary of state to visit an Israeli West Bank settlement and the Golan Heights. Palestinians and Arab states said the move would help cement Israeli control over occupied territory.

Syria called on the international community and the U.N to condemn the "provocative" visit, which it said violated international resolutions, a government source was quoted on state media as saying.