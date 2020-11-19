Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon sets starting point for sea border negotiations with Israel

A presidency statement said Aoun instructed the Lebanese team that the demarcation line should start from the land point of Ras Naqoura as defined under a 1923 agreement and extend seaward in a trajectory that a security source said extends the disputed area to some 2,300 square km (888 sq miles) from around 860 sq km. Israel's energy minister, overseeing the talks with Lebanon, said Lebanon had now changed its position seven times and was contradicting its own assertions.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 23:46 IST
Lebanon sets starting point for sea border negotiations with Israel
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

President Michel Aoun on Thursday specified Lebanon's starting point for demarcating its sea border with Israel under U.S.-mediated talks, in the first public confirmation of a stance sources say increases the size of the disputed area.

Israel and Lebanon launched the negotiations last month with delegations from the long-time foes convening at a U.N. base to try to agree on the border that has held up hydrocarbon exploration in the potentially gas-rich area. A presidency statement said Aoun instructed the Lebanese team that the demarcation line should start from the land point of Ras Naqoura as defined under a 1923 agreement and extend seaward in a trajectory that a security source said extends the disputed area to some 2,300 square km (888 sq miles) from around 860 sq km.

Israel's energy minister, overseeing the talks with Lebanon, said Lebanon had now changed its position seven times and was contradicting its own assertions. "Whoever wants prosperity in our region and seeks to safely develop natural resources must adhere to the principle of stability and settle the dispute along the lines that were submitted by Israel and Lebanon at the United Nations," Yuval Steinitz said.

Any deviation, Steinitz said, would lead to a "dead end". Last month sources said the two sides presented contrasting maps for proposed borders. They said the Lebanese proposal extended farther south than the border Lebanon had years before presented to the United Nations and that of the Israeli team pushed the boundary farther north than Israel's original position.

The talks, the culmination of three years of diplomacy by Washington, are due to resume in December. Israel pumps gas from huge offshore fields but Lebanon, which has yet to find commercial gas reserves in its own waters, is desperate for cash from foreign donors as it faces the worst economic crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford scientists expect COVID-19 vaccine data by Christmas

University of Oxford scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas, a key researcher said on Thursday as he discussed the teams latest findings. Dr Andrew Pollard, an expert in pediatr...

Soccer-Spurs Women name Skinner as head coach

Tottenham Hotspur Women have appointed England Womens assistant coach Rehanne Skinner as head coach to replace Karen Hills and Juan Amoros, the Womens Super League WSL club said on Thursday. Hills and Amoros were sacked with Spurs 11th in t...

IMF reaches staff-level agreement with Egypt upon first review of $5.2 bln financing agreement

The International Monetary Fund IMF said on Monday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt after the first review of a 5.2 billion financing agreement. Upon the approval of the executive board, a 1.6 billion tranche will be disbur...

Main rival to Canada PM Trudeau says he would be tougher on China, may boycott some goods

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus main rival in an election that could come as early as next year on Thursday said he would toughen the countrys stance on China, including potentially boycotting some goods produced there.The arrest of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020