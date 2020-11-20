Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Burkina Faso, voters left voiceless amid escalating violence

There is no one there to get them," said the 20-year-old as she comforted her crying baby daughter. Eighteen months on, she is stranded on a vast moonscape at the edge of the capital Ouagadougou, where thousands of displaced people scrape by without electricity or water, and children crack rocks to turn into gravel to sell to construction workers for a pittance.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 12:30 IST
In Burkina Faso, voters left voiceless amid escalating violence
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Djeneba Sawadogo was making a cake when she heard a noise she did not recognise - a series of sharp cracks that rang across the village of Tongomayel in northern Burkina Faso in June 2019.

A dozen gunmen had opened fire, killing her friends and neighbours and forcing the survivors to flee south. In the rush, Sawadogo left behind her identity card, which would have allowed her to vote in Sunday's legislative and presidential elections. "My papers are at home. There is no one there to get them," said the 20-year-old as she comforted her crying baby daughter.

Eighteen months on, she is stranded on a vast moonscape at the edge of the capital Ouagadougou, where thousands of displaced people scrape by without electricity or water, and children crack rocks to turn into gravel to sell to construction workers for a pittance. She and thousands of others there will have no say over who will run the former French colony for the next five years.

Once a pocket of calm in a turbulent region, landlocked Burkina Faso has been sucked into a security crisis that has overwhelmed much of West Africa in recent years. Islamist insurgents with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State have killed over 2,000 people this year, according to data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), a consultancy that tracks political violence. That is up from around 300 killed in 2018.

Ethnic and religious tensions have increased, pulling at the seams of once-peaceful communities. Over one million people - one in 20 - have been displaced. At least 400,000 people, or nearly 7% of the electorate, will be unable to cast their votes on Sunday, official data show, because they cannot access voting locations. Polling stations will not open in hundreds of villages because of the threat of violence. In addition, an unknown number of people like Sawadogo who do not have identity documents will also have no vote.

President Roch Marc Kabore is seeking a second term but analysts say it will be tight. He promised development and prosperity, but violence reigns. In the capital, where jihadists have carried out attacks in recent years, the army presence has increased in the lead-up to the vote. Armed soldiers patrol busy intersections on foot.

"I cannot vote for the president," said Tapsoba Ali, 33. "It is under his regime that there have been all these problems. We want someone who can lead better." STRUGGLE TO VOTE

In a crowded field of 13 candidates, two opponents stand out: former Finance Minister Zephirin Diabre, who came runner-up in 2015 and who has a lot of young support; and Eddie Komboigo who runs the party of ousted former President Blaise Campaore and enjoys the large funding network that brings. Both have sought to exploit the security situation, which could hurt the president. Much of his votes come from the countryside where so many have fled.

"Traditionally, cities are not favourable to the standing president. The current situation could reduce Kabore's chances of winning," said Siaka Coulibaly from the Center for Public Policy Monitoring by Citizens in Ouagadougou. On the dusty plain outside Ouagadougou, a rare few did make sure their vote would count.

Yompoco Ilboudo, 73, fled her home in the northern Soum province last year when gunmen raided her village, killing many of her cousins. She walked for five days to find safety in the nearest city. She took her birth certificate with her when she left, which allowed her to register. On Sunday she plans to take the short walk to a polling station on the edge of town.

"It is important for us to vote," she said. "I want this country to sort itself out."

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra CM to inaugurate Tungabhadra Pushkaram festival today

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tungabhadra Pushkaram festival is set to start on Friday here on the banks of river Tungabhadra. The festival is observed for a period of 12 days.Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy will commence t...

Thai police to charge high school students over protest

Two Thai high school student leaders will be charged for joining a banned protest last month, police said on Friday, a day after embattled Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha threatened tougher action against protesters.The students said they ...

Hungary sees EU recovery plan deal; Poland demands "new compromise"

A dispute over the European Unions recovery fund and budget will eventually be resolved, Hungarys prime minister said on Friday, as a senior official in Warsaw said Poland had the right to demand a new compromise over the deal. The national...

Man, missing woman found dead in flat in Thane district

The decomposed bodies of aman and a woman, who was reported missing, were found in a flat here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The deceased were identified as one Sandeep Saxena 33 and Jayanti Shah 36 and their bodies were found in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020