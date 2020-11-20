Left Menu
Twenty-eight fresh cases of novel coronavirus were recorded in the last 24 hours in Mizoram, taking the tally here to 3,541, said the state's Information and Public Relations Department here on Thursday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 20-11-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 13:05 IST
Mizoram reports 28 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-eight fresh cases of novel coronavirus were recorded in the last 24 hours in Mizoram, taking the tally here to 3,541, said the state's Information and Public Relations Department here on Thursday. According to the department, active cases now stand at 511 in the state.

A total of 3,025 people were discharged till now, after recovering from the infection. Five deaths have been reported so far due to the infection in the state. India's coronavirus tally crossed the 90-lakh mark on Friday with 45,882 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Continuing the downward trend for the 13 consecutive day, total cases in the country now stands at 90,04,366 including 4,43,794 active cases and 84,28,409 recoveries. With 584 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,32,162 in the country. (ANI)

