Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia jails man for 13 years for trying to pass military secrets to CIA

He was arrested in July by the FSB in the Bryansk region trying to hand over the state secrets, it said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 13:24 IST
Russia jails man for 13 years for trying to pass military secrets to CIA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia has sentenced a man to 13 years in prison for trying to pass military secrets about Russia's Northern Fleet to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

The FSB said in a statement that a court in Bryansk, southwest of Moscow, had found Yuri Eschenko guilty of state treason on Nov. 17 and sentenced him to 13 years in a high-security facility. Eschenko pleaded guilty and said he regretted what he had done, the FSB said. Reuters could not immediately reach a lawyer for him.

Eschenko, working in the town of Severomorsk, had a job servicing radio-electronic systems used by the Northern Fleet's ships. The FSB said he had copied secret documents related to weapons systems used by the Northern Fleet. He had done the copying from 2015 to 2017 with a view to selling the information on to a third party, it said.

In 2019, the FSB said he had made contact with the CIA. He was arrested in July by the FSB in the Bryansk region trying to hand over the state secrets, it said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

New look Mumbai City aiming for fresh start against NorthEast United

A revamped Mumbai City FC with 19 new recruits and a Spanish coach with proven track record, will be aiming to set things in order at the onset when they take on NorthEast United in an Indian Super League game on Saturday. Mumbai City ha...

HC seeks CBI stand on Maneka's plea against order for probe in graft case against her

The Delhi High Court Friday sought the CBI response on BJP MP Maneka Gandhis plea challenging a trial court order rejecting its closure report in a graft case against her and two others and directing further investigation in the matter. Jus...

Republicans defending Trump's 'bogus' claims of voter fraud as they are intimidated: Obama

Barack Obama has voiced concern over the Republican leaders attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and said that they are defending President Donald Trumps bogus claims of voter fraud because they are intimidated...

10 to 11 views of hate speech for every 10,000 views of content in Q3: Facebook

Social media giant Facebook has for the first time disclosed prevalence of hate speech on its platform, saying that out of every 10,000 content views in the third quarter, 10-11 were hate speech. Facebook, which has 1.82 billion daily users...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020