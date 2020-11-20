Man, missing woman found dead in flat in Thane district

The decomposed bodies of aman and a woman, who was reported missing, were found in a flat here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The deceased were identified as one Sandeep Saxena (33) and Jayanti Shah (36) and their bodies were found in the flat in Ambernath town of Thane district on Thursday, they said.

The woman was the wife of Saxena's friend and was reported missing since November 17, the police said. Saxena and his friend were also colleagues and worked in a company in the Ambernath MIDC, they said.

The incident came to light when neighbours complained to the police about foul smell emanating from the flat, the police said. Senior inspector Madhukar Bhoge of the Shivaji Nagar police station said as of now a case of accidental death has been registered and further probe was underway.

The cause of the death was not yet known and post- mortem report is awaited, he added..