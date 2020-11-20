Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand govt requested to provide security to Nitish Katara’s mother in Dehradun: Centre to HC

The high court had earlier asked the Centre to respond to her plea seeking direction to the Centre to grant her protection in Uttarakhand. On October 3, 2016, the Supreme Court had awarded a 25-year jail term without any benefit of remission to Vikas Yadav and his cousin Vishal for their role in the sensational kidnapping and killing of Katara.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 14:52 IST
Uttarakhand govt requested to provide security to Nitish Katara’s mother in Dehradun: Centre to HC

The Delhi High Court was informed by the Centre on Friday that it has requested Uttarakhand government to provide adequate security to Nilam Katara, mother of murdered business executive Nitish Katara, and fears for her life as she will be soon shifting to Dehradun. The central government said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also asked Delhi Police, which has been providing security to Nilam here, to give her protected accommodation whenever she visits the national capital for pursuing pending legal matters in courts here or for medical reasons.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru asked the Centre to evaluate the threat perception to Nilam and file an affidavit and listed the matter for further hearing on January 14 next year. During the hearing, advocate Pradeep Dey, representing Nilam, urged that she be also provided security during transit to and from Delhi and Dehradun and as she will also have to travel through some part of Uttar Pradesh in between, so UP government be also asked to provide her protection during that period.

On this, the Centre’s counsel sought time to file an affidavit. Central government standing counsel Gaurang Kanth submitted that Delhi Police has already been providing security to Nilam and the MHA has advised the police to continue it as per their local threat assessment.

He submitted that a letter was written by the MHA to the Uttarakhand government on November 19, requesting it to provide adequate security to Nilam Katara in their jurisdiction, based on her local threat perception during her stay in Dehradun. The high court was informed that Nilam has been provided security here since 2002 and she will be shifting to Dehradun from Delhi at the end of the month due to financial and other issues.

Her counsel had submitted that Nilam feared for her life and the high court has the power to direct the central authority to provide her security at both the places, Delhi and Dehradun. The high court had earlier asked the Centre to respond to her plea seeking direction to the Centre to grant her protection in Uttarakhand.

On October 3, 2016, the Supreme Court had awarded a 25-year jail term without any benefit of remission to Vikas Yadav and his cousin Vishal for their role in the sensational kidnapping and killing of Katara. Another co-convict Sukhdev Pehalwan was also handed down a 20-year jail term in the case.

Prior to this, the Delhi High Court, while upholding the life imprisonment awarded to Vikas and Vishal Yadav by the trial court, had specified a 30-year sentence, without any remission, to both of them. It had awarded a 25-year jail term to third convict Pehalwan. All three were convicted and sentenced for kidnapping Nitish Katara from a marriage party on the intervening night of February 16-17, 2002 and then killing him for his alleged affair with Bharti Yadav, the sister of Vikas.

Bharti is the daughter of Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav who is in jail in connection with another murder case. Katara was murdered as Vishal and Vikas Yadav did not approve of his affair with Bharti because they belonged to different castes, the lower court had said in its verdict.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

PM to lay foundation stone of rural drinking water projects in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday via video conferencing. The PMO said in a statement on Friday that Modi will ...

Second Acts: A career change roadmap in challenging times

Judie Saunders had her Second Act all planned out.After raising two boys and doing part-time legal work, she started a law firm focused on holding authority figures accountable for abuse. Then came 2020, when courthouses shuttered nationwid...

30th India-Thailand Coordinated Patrol took place between Nov 18-20

The 30th edition of India-Thailand Coordinated Patrol Indo-Thai CORPAT between the Indian Navy and the Royal Thai Navy took place from November 18-20. According to a statement, Indian Naval Ship INS Karmuk, an indigenously built Missile Cor...

‘Love jihad’ a term coined by BJP to disturb communal harmony: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said love jihad is a term manufactured by the BJP to divide the nation and disturb its communal harmony. He said the marriage is a matter of personal liberty and bringing a law to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020